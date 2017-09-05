Nigeria: 25 Nations for African Arts, Craft Exhibition in Abuja

Abuja — No less than 25 countries will attend the formal opening ceremony of the 2017 African Arts and Crafts Expo (AFAC 2017) today in Abuja.

Some of the participating nations include Ghana, Mali, The Gambia, Cameroon, among others, China and South Korea, among others.

Different states of the federation, private sector operators in arts and crafts, students and individual exhibitors within and outside the country, are also gracing the event.

The event, which holds at the National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC), is to be opened by the Acting Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Habiba Lawal.

Director General, NCAC, Segun Runsewe, while inspecting facilities at the venue of the expo, stated that the international crafts market has been transformed to meet global standards.

Special guests expected at the opening ceremony today include the Deputy Governor of Edo State, Philip Shaibu, Emir of Abaji and Chairman, FCT Council of Traditional Rulers, Adamu Baba Yunusa and Emir of Karshi, Isma'ila Mohammed.

Former Deputy Governor, Plateau State, Paulin Tallen, is Mother of the Day while the Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, is the Chief Host.

African Arts and Crafts expo started 10 years ago as a regional platform for exchange of ideas and expertise in production, packaging and marketing of indigenous arts and crafts.

Runsewe will be hosting the exhibition for the first time since he assumed duty as the chief executive of NCAC.

He expressed optimism that the 20-day event, which began since August 27, would surpass previous editions given the elaborate organisation and support from stakeholders.