Nigeria: Minister Urges Benue to Demolish Structures On Water Channels

Makurdi — The Minister of State for Environment, Dr. Ibrahim Jubril, has urged the Benue State government to demolish all structures and buildings on water channels in the state to avert a reoccurrence of the flood recently witnessed in Makurdi town.

Meanwhile, the leadership of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Rescue Group has sympathised with the governments and people of Benue, Adamawa, Katsina and other states affected by the recent flood disaster.

On demolition, Jubril, who spoke in Makurdi, shortly after undertaking on-the-spot assessment of flooded and ecological disaster areas in Makurdi town, said the government must take decisive action to stem a recurrence.

According to him, "the disaster is a monumental problem and the immediate action to be taken is for the state government to embark on the pulling down and demolition of all structures on waterways."

Earlier, Governor Samuel Ortom, during a courtesy call on him by the Minister, lauded the quick intervention of the Federal Government.

Governor Ortom, who lamented that the situation was beyond the state government, appealed to the international community, public-spirited individuals, corporate organisations and non-governmental organisations to come to their aid.

The governor said: "We are making passionate appeals to other people and the international community to assist the victims and also help us address the situation."

PDP's condolence

In their condolence message, the PDP Rescue Group, in a statement by its Secretary and former Minister of Water Resources, Mr. Mukhtari Shehu-Shagari in Abuja, said it had become imperative to clear flood plains, urging state governments to make available development plans and adhere to strict implementation to avoid future recurrence.

The statement read: "As Texas (USA) was dealing with Hurricane Harvey, Benue, Adamawa, Katsina, among some states in Nigeria, experienced torrential rainfall with some local government areas and towns wrecked by unprecedented flooding.

"Benue State is worst hit by this devastation and in a related message to the government and people of Benue State, particularly the victims and families who lost their loved ones, houses, farmlands and other properties, our thoughts and prayers are with them.

"We call on the Federal Government, development agencies and organisations to offer assistance to Benue State to deal with the extreme situation at hand.

"We wish to commend the Benue State Emergency Management Agency, SEMA, for a quick comprehensive report of affected areas with statistics of number of houses, families and persons displaced.

"However, we continue to insist on advocacy to clear flood plains and the state government to make available development plans and adhere to strict implementation."