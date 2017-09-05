Rwanda: RRA Beat APR to Retain Women's V-Ball League Title

Rwanda Revenue Authority have retained the Women's national volleyball league title after defeating APR in Game 2 of the Playoff finals played on Sunday evening at Amahoro Indoor Stadium.

The defending champions beat their archrivals 3-0 (25-22, 25-18 and 25-22) to seal the best of three series 2-0, having won Game 1, 3-2 played on July 10 at Ecole Belge Gymnasium.

"I am very happy for the players because they have put in a lot of hard work through the whole season, this trophy is very important and I want to thank the administration for giving us the support we need to be able to achieve this," RRA head coach, Jean de Dieu Masumbuko said after the match.

RRA was established in 2008 but have won seven league titles, including the last six in a row, which is a true statement of their dominance of local women's volleyball. They won it in 2010, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016 and 2017.

Meanwhile, in the Men's third-place Play-off, APR have the upper hand after winning Game 1 against IPRC-South on Sunday at Amahoro Indoor Stadium.

However, Rwanda Volleyball Federation (FRVB) postponed the Men's Play-off finals between Gisagara and Kirehe from September 2 to 9. The champions in both categories will represent Rwanda at the 2018 CAVB Club Championships.