Nigeria: Illegal Refining - Nigeria Navy Calls for Greater Inter Agency Collaboration

Nigerian Navy has made a case for greater inter agency collaboration in order to tackle illegal refining in Nigeria.

Speaking at the maiden seminar on inter agency collaboration in maritime security operations for the Naval War College course-1 at Ubima, Ikwerre local government area, the Commander, Eastern Naval Command, Rear Admiral Victor Adedipe said the inter agency collaboration in his command which gave rise to what he called "Swampy boggy operations" helped in dislodging those behind illegal refining activities in the Niger Delta.

According to him, this has culminated in the arrest of several miscreants in the creeks and canals.

He stated: "The importance of inter-agency collaboration in Eastern Naval command needs not be over emphasized, it is imperative. It has proven to be one of the means of checking illegal activities in our own part of Nigeria maritime environment."

Earlier in his welcome address, Commandant of the Naval War College, Rear Admiral Thaddeus Udofia, said the seminar was the climax of the college's course module on inter agency collaboration, stressing that effective security of the maritime environment was significant to the nation's economic growth.

He said for Nigeria, the security of the maritime environment is particularly important because significant percentage of national revenue derive from activities that are linked with the maritime environment.

Deputy Director, Operations, Naval headquarters, Adetola Bamidele, gave the keynote lecture on "Implementation of HSOP on arrest, detention and prosecution".

Officers from the Police, Airforce, Immigration, Customs, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Army, NIMASA were in attendance.