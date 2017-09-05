5 September 2017

Kenya: Raila Odinga Rejects Date for Repeat Presidential Poll

Nasa co-principal Musalia Mudavadi (left), Nasa leader Raila Odinga (center), and Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho.
By Samwel Owino

National Super Alliance (Nasa) leader Raila Odinga has rejected the October 17 date set by the electoral commission for the repeat presidential poll.

Mr Odinga on Tuesday said he would not accept the date because the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) failed to consult him and other stakeholder as stipulated in law.

The date, he claimed, was set by the Jubilee Party and not IEBC.

He also demanded legal and constitutional guarantees from IEBC that the repeat poll will be free and fair before the commission carries on with its preparations.

Speaking at Wilson Airport in Nairobi, Mr Odinga also reiterated his call for staff and system changes at the at the commission before the election is held.

More follows.

