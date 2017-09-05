Tanzania: Kiswahili in Sharper Focus As Z'bar Hosts Key Forum

THE East African Kiswahili Commission (EAKC) is set to host the first International Kiswahili Conference in Zanzibar from tomorrow.

"Transforming the East African Community through Kiswahili" is the theme of the conference to be hosted by the East African Community (EAC), that is responsible for the coordination and promotion of the development and use of the language in the region and beyond.

The Executive Secretary for the East African Kiswahili Commission, Prof Kenneth Simala, said the meeting would be attended by various Kiswahili stakeholders, including policy makers, scholars, media owners and practitioners, students from across the EAC and beyond as well as representatives from the EAC partner states.

Prof Simala noted that the overall objective of the conference was to brainstorm on how the development and use of Kiswahili could stimulate new ideas, solve problems and implement solutions to challenges of sustainable development in the EAC.

"The Conference will bring together Kiswahili stakeholders to discuss how the development and use of the language can creatively be used in deepening and widening EAC integration and contribute towards the realisation of sustainable development in the region," reiterated Prof Simala.

The International Kiswahili Conference is premised on the logic that the post-2015 development agenda is bound to shape policies, programmes and projects worldwide for the next 15 years.

To that end, he said, each and every Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) provides an opportunity for Kiswahili to support communication.

The goals and targets further present great avenues for Kiswahili to demonstrate shared values while contributing towards local, national and regional sustainable growth. The executive secretary pointed out that the EAC has the potential for growth and change through the adoption and implementation of SDGs.

That would provide the Community with an opportunity to survive and thrive in an ever-changing environment, characterised by innovation and transformation.

He explained that creative, innovative and transformative development and use of Kiswahili have the potential for enhancing relevant knowledge, skills and attitudes necessary to tackle the challenges that come with implantation of the SDGs.

The conference participants are expected to redefine the challenges and opportunities that come with SDGs; develop new, innovative responses and solutions and make policy recommendations to partner states on the actions that need to be taken in the development and use of Kiswahili.

The Commission will also launch the East African Kiswahili Commission Strategic Plan (2017-2022) during the conference.

The Commission is charged with the responsibility of ensuring the development of Kiswahili as a lingua franca for regional and international interaction for political, economic, social, cultural, educational, scientific and technical development.