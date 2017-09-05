Tanzania: Further Probe Awaits Manji, 3 Co-Accused

Yusuf Manji

THE Kisutu Resident Magistrate's Court in Dar es Salaam yesterday handed back to the Police Force for further investigations, prominent businessman Yusuf Manji and three other individuals, into allegations of being found with military uniform fabrics worth over 200m/-.

The rest are Quality Group officials Deogratius Kisinda (28), the Human Resources and Administrative Officer, Abdallah Sangey (46), store keeper and Thobias Fwele (43), assistant store keeper.

Principal Resident Magistrate Huruma Shaidi gave the order after granting an application presented by the prosecution, which promised to take them into the court's custody before the end of working hours today. The magistrate took into consideration the fact that the court had all along pushed the prosecution to complete the investigations.

He pointed out, therefore, that rejecting the prosecution's request for further investigations would contravene the court's spirit. The magistrate stressed, however, that the group should be returned in good health, and to allow their advocates to represent them fully during the investigation stage.

Before the court granted the order in question, the prosecution and defence locked horns on whether the court had powers to surrender the accused persons to the police, considering that they were facing charges that fall under the Economic and Organised Crimes Control Act.

Senior State Attorney Mutalemwa Kisheni, for the prosecution, had cited Section 59 (1) of the Criminal Procedure Act (CPA) to back up his application, submitting that the police had powers to further investigate the accused persons on the charges they were facing at any stage of the proceedings.

Advocate Hudson Ndusyepo, for the accused persons, vehemently opposed the request, arguing that the court lacked powers to issue such orders because the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) had not provided any consent to confer jurisdiction to the court.

Referring to a case by the DPP against Farid Ahmed and others, on which the Court of Appeal recently made a decision, the advocate, assisted by counsel Seni Malimi and Hajra Mungura, submitted that under the current circumstances, the court was only vested with powers to adjourn the case and nothing more.

Ms Hajra added her voice by submitting that since the accused persons were in custody, the prosecution was required to provide probable cause as to why they should be further interrogated on the charges they were facing, something which had not been done.

In his brief ruling, however, the magistrate pointed out that it wasn't the first time the court had issued such orders.

He further explained that it had been the court's practice to cooperate with the prosecution, to speed up investigations. It is alleged that on June 30, this year at Chang'ombe A area in Temeke District, jointly and together, all accused persons were found by a police officer in possession of 35 bundles of fabric used for uniforms of the Tanzania People's Defence Forces (TPDF), valued at 192.5m/-, which were unlawfully acquired.

Manji and his co-accused persons are also charged with a similar count of being found with eight bundles of same materials valued at 44m/-, allegedly committed on July 1, this year, at Chang'ombe A area in Temeke District in the city of Dar es Salaam.

The prosecution alleges that on June 30, this year, at the same area in Temeke District, the accused persons were found in unlawful possession of government stamps, which are three rubber stamps of the TPDF bearing different addresses, without lawful authority.

It argues that possession of rubber stamps of TPDF addresses was prejudicial to the safety or interests of the United Republic of Tanzania.

The prosecution alleges further that on July 1, 2017, at Chang'ombe A area within Temeke District, jointly and together, all the accused persons were found in possession of two motor vehicle registration plate numbers SU 383 and SM 8573, which were unlawfully acquired.