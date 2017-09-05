Tanzania: Burundians Learn How to Farm Rice From TZ

TWELVE agronomists, extension officers and farm leadersfrom Burundi are visiting Tanzania to participate in a special programme on rice cultivation technologies.

A public relations advisor with the Japanese International Cooperation Agency (JICA), Tanzania Chapter, Mr Raymond Msoffe, said the programme was being held at the Kilimanjaro Agricultural Training Centre (KATC), Moshi in Kilimanjaro Region from September 3 - 10.

He noted that the programme was organised under JICA's cooperation in both Tanzania and Burundi, both partner states within the East African Community (EAC). KATC was established in 1984 with support of the Japanese government and has been providing various agricultural trainings to rice farmers and extension workers in Tanzania.

Mr Msoffe noted that the centre had, in particular, gained rich experiences not just on cultivation technologies, but also on related issues such as irrigation management, gender, marketing and mechanisation - all conducted under JICA's long-term cooperation since 1970s.

KATC has welcomed a lot of visitors, training participants from neighbouring countries such as Kenya, Uganda, Rwanda, and Burundi, mostly under JICA's cooperation. Due to the political tension, Burundian rarely enjoys training opportunities these days and JICA project in Burundi has also not been able to conduct its activities.

The programme is organised based on that difficult situation. The official said that in the one week programme, Burundian participants would learn rice farming related technologies such as land preparation, nursery preparation, fertiliser management, week and disease control, maintenance of irrigation facilities by lecture and practices.

In addition, they will visit Lekitatu Irrigation Scheme in Meru District where farmers group manages irrigation scheme very well.