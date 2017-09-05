5 September 2017

Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Malawi: Lilongwe Man Held With Fake Malawi Kwacha Bank Notes

By Elijah Phimbi

Malawi Police at Lumbadzi Station arrested a person in possession of counterfeit currency notes.

According to the Police, the suspect a 22 year old man, was arrested on Monday 4th September 2017 at Lumbadzi Trading Centre when he was trying to deposit the money into an account of individual through a Zoona Agent.

The Police said the suspect Chione Apatsamosiyana was sending the money to a man who is believed to be the producer of fake notes who resides at Chinsapo Area in Lilongwe.

"The Agent noted that the Bank Notes were fake and tipped the police who later arrested Apatsamosiyana," said Kanengo Police Public Relations Officer Edward Kabango without disclosing the total amount of the fake money.

Apatsamosiyana hails from Kadzakamba Village in the Area of Traditional Authoriyt Chakhadza in Dowa District.

He will soon appear before court.

In a related development, a trickster Chisoni Dzinkambani has been jailed for illegally selling a land which did not belong to him.

Police said Dzinkambani sold the land originally belonging to Grace Muloza to Bester Banda at a K5 Million fee.

Banda paid Dzinkambani a sum of K4, 570, 000.00 in November 2016 only to learn that he was not the owner of the land in July this year when the construction project commenced.

He was later arrested and charged with three counts of uttering false documents which is contrary to Section 360 of the Penal Code.

Making false documents contrary to Section 364 and obtaining money by false pretence which is contrary to Section 319 of the Penal Code.

In passing judgement, First Grade Magistrate Cecilia Onsewa slapped Banda with six, three and two years Imprisonment with Hard Labour (IHL) for each of the offences but will run concurrently.

In mitigation, Banda pleaded for leniency claiming to ne the first offender but Magistrate Onsewa said he deserve a stiffer punishment to deter other would be offenders.

He hails from Mzimani Vilage, T/A Chakhumbira in Ntcheu District.

