Tanzania: Please, Pay Your Bills, TSN Advertisers Urged

GOVERNMENT institutions were yesterday told to settle their outstanding bills with the Tanzania Standard (Newspapers) Limited (TSN) to enable the state-owned media house to compete in the market.

TSN publishes the 'Daily News,' 'Sunday News,' 'HabariLeo' and 'SpotiLeo' newspapers, but has been surviving on narrow budget due to unsettled debt of 7.2bn/-, with the government institutions taking a lion's share of 4bn/-.

The parliamentary standing committee on Social Development and Service issued the call here yesterday during its meeting with the Ministry of Information, Culture, Art and Sports, at which Deputy Managing Editor (DME) Tuma Abdallah represented the company.

"You will kill this company," the Committee acting Chairman, Mr Hussein Bashe, remarked at the meeting, "It's unfortunate that despite a government circular to public institutions to advertise with the government- newspapers, they (advertisers) don't pay."

The committee warned that unless the debt was cleared, the company will hardly manage to invest in production. Mr Bashe suggested for the state-owned publisher to diversify its investments, with special focus on increasing assets in creation of digital contents.

"There is no need to invest in a printing press but TSN can sub-contract the printing business and still generate revenues," he noted. Ms Abdallah had earlier told the committee that the company was performing well although the huge unsettled debts were adversely affecting the business plans.

On revenues, the firm achieved 80.1 per cent of its projected 9.6bn/- turnover, raking in 7.7bn/-, in the 2016/17 fiscal year. "We are facing high operational cost in the newspaper circulation as we still rely on hired transport companies. Our clients are becoming more reluctant to clear their advertising bills, with some slashing advertising budgets," she said.

CCM Special Seats MP, Jasmine Bunga, urged TSN to get soft loans to buy vehicles for distribution of newspapers, saying dependence on private agencies will increase operational costs.

Dr Bunga appreciated new development in digital reporting, but challenged the newspaper to serve remote communities which many newspapers hardly circulate.