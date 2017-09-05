An MDC-T activist, who allegedly stoned a Zimbabwe National Defence College bus near the party's Harvest House headquarters is on the run.

Moses Mwanjira was issued with a warrant of arrest by Harare magistrate Ms Blessing Murwisi after he failed to appear in court for trial yesterday.

He is facing charges of malicious damage to property and was previously released on $100 bail. According to the State's case, Mwanjira emerged from a riotous crowd and threw a stone smashing the windscreen of the bus.

The prosecutor Ms Moleen Murozvi alleged that on June 29 this year, a Zimbabwe National Defence College bus being driven by one Corporal Mbera, stopped at the intersection of Nelson Mandela Avenue and Angwa Street. It is alleged that Mwanjira, who was part of a riotous mob hurled a stone that hit the bus and cracked the windscreen.

It is the State's case that Mwanjira was positively identified by Warrant Officer Nguva Mukosi, who quickly disembarked from the bus and chased after him. The army officer apprehended Mwanjira and took him to Harare Central Police Station.

He denied any involvement in the demonstrations that took place in Harare's CBD close to Harvest House. He told the court that during the demonstrations, he was watching sports and betting at Magagame Sports Betting in another part of the city.

He said he went out of the betting house hours later, heading towards Joina City where he normally gets transport home.

"To my surprise, a man in civilian clothes suddenly grabbed me and three other police officers in anti-riot regalia ran over to the scene and started assaulting me with their sticks," said Mwanjira in his court papers.

Meanwhile, the police are hunting for him.