Malawi: Zembani Band Dancing Queen Jane Khongwa Weds - Lucius Feels Proud

Zembani Band dancing queen Jane Khongwa tied the knot with his long time lover Harold Kachepatsonga on Sunday 3rd September 2017.

The officiation took place at Balaka Anglican Church before a colourful reception held at the Balaka Stadium where hundreds of people gathered to witness the auspicious occassion.

Khongwa who joined Zembani Band in early 2000 is among few notable celebrated dancers in Malawi.

Apart from dancing, she also does business.

She owns a shop in Balaka where she sell different merchandizes ranging from clothes and house equipments among others.

Her husband Harold works for Malawi Network of Religious Leaders Living With or Personally Affected with HIV/Aids (MANERELA) as a Project Officer for Dedza District.

Commenting on the wedding, Zembani Music Company Executive Director Lucius Banda said he feel proud that Khongwa has finally officially wedded.

Banda therefore commended her for setting up a good example contrary to what many people say of female entertainers.

"It's been 17 years since I took her into Zembani Band. I am proud what people think about female entertainers like dancers has proven wrong" said Banda.

"She is my daughter, well behaved and she has contributed alot to the success of Zembani Music Company" added Banda.

He therefore advised other female celebrities to emulate the good example set by Jane.

Lucius Banda performed live backed by his Zembani Band at the reception.