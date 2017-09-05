Tanzania: Ecstasy As India Accepts Tanzanian Pigeon Peas

TANZANIA plans to export 300 tonnes of pigeon peas to India this year, with negotiations on the business deal well underway, already.

Industry, Trade and Investment Minister Charles Mwijage (pictured) told reporters in Dar es Salaam yesterday that India had earlier this year banned imports of the crop, including from Tanzania, encouraging her citizens instead to produce domestically.

The ban, said the minister, adversely affected the market for Tanzanian produced peas, with the prices collapsing to 200/- from the usual 2,000/- per kilogramme due to high supply and low demand. Tanzanian produce r s had largely relied on the Indian market for their produce.

"Tanzanian growers and traders had initially blamed the government on the collapse of peas market and prices ... but, thankfully, they attended the joint trade committee in India to negotiate the business deal with their counterparts," he said.

countries, annually. In 2015, Tanzania exported 150.6 tonnes, which increased to 283 tonnes, last year.

Minister Mwijage said through the joint trade committee, the two friendly countries have agreed to strengthen cooperation in other sectors, agreeing to promote and protect investments, as well as customs management to nurture the industrial economy.

The India-Tanzania Joint Trade Committee meeting was attended by Indian delegation under the Minister of State for Commerce and Industry, Independent Charge, Nirmala Sitharaman. Minister Mwijage led the Tanzanian delegation.