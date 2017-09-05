Somalia: India Hosts Int'l Conference On Combating Al Shabaab Militants

The Brics Summit 2017 issued a declaration in Xiamen today urging all nations to adopt a comprehensive approach to combat terrorism.

The Brics Declaration voiced serious concern over violence perpetrated by terror groups like the Taliban, al-Qaeda and Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), besides calling for expeditious adoption of a global convention by the UN to deal with the menace.

In a declaration, the Brics (Brazil-Russia-India-China- South Africa) nations also called upon all nations to adopt a comprehensive approach in combating terrorism, including countering radicalisation and blocking terror financing sources.

In addition to concern over terrorism, the Brics Declaration also reiterated its commitment towards multipolar world order, transparent structures of global governance, enhanced economic cooperation between nations and reducing trade barriers among others.