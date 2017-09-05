Gambia: Sanneh Snubs Transfers Deadline Day Move

Danish club AC Horsens will be home of Bubacarr Sanneh at least for now following the Gambian's decision to reject a move hour before closure of the Danish transfer window.

Denmark's football transfer window closed Thursday night just hours before Tobaski Day.

Bubacarr's imminent exit has been much discussed throughout last month with his club Horsens bombarded with blizzard enquiries from sides interested in landing the defender's signature.

Moving out of Scandinavia was said to have been on the cards but no concrete offers came with Belgian outfit, Club Brugge -the newest to join the race for the centre-back - all of a sudden cooling their interest.

However, sides in Denmark's Super League didn't rest with giants Copenhagen and Brondy reported to have made some peeping. Midtjjland appeared the most serious of the two initial suitors, in their pursuit but they too saw their efforts hit the buffers.

The grapevine has it that a deal was agreed in principle in excess of 500,000 euros between Horsens and Midtjjland which could have seen the former rake up almost 20 percent in Midtjjland's future sale of the solid defender.

That assertion though turned to be a story too good to be true with Sanneh's decision to stay put only meaning welcome news for Horsens's coach Bo Henrikson.

Bo was left apprehensive the whole of August at the thought of the possible sale of his star man at the back four.

Performing players headline transfer topics making Sanneh a sought-after property, a situation which only caused headache pangs to coach Bo.

The gaffer last week revealed, talks were on about extending Bubacarr's contract beyond the current campaign and news of the Scorpion heading out became a severe source distraction to Horsens.

So what next for Sanneh and Horsens?

The Scorpion has nine months left of his current deal with a renewal likely to favour the player and his club but this will hinge on the laid down terms the parties agreed.

With his deal elapsing June 30th 2018, it was first feared Horsens and Sanneh agreed to run down the contract and go their separate ways at its end.

But there has been a shift in gear after Sanneh chose to open talks with the club board over an improved deal.

The contract, expected to contain an installed release clause including add-ons, if agreed upon, could see Horsens potentially rake up huge sums approximately 20 percent if the player is sold in the future by his prospective club.