Photo: Shepherd Tozvireva/The Standard

Leaders from different political parties who agreed to form the MDC Alliance (file photo).

MDC-T chairman, Lovemore Moyo, says the "poor" crowd which attended the MDC Alliance launch at white city stadium in Bulawayo vindicates Matebeleland senior party leaders' objections to the pact.

Moyo, MDC-T deputy president, Thokozani Khupe and suspended organising secretary, Abedinico Bhebhe boycotted the Alliance launch after expressing their strong reservations over the coalition agreement, particularly on the distribution of parliamentary seats in Matebeleland.

In an exclusive interview with New Zimbabwe, Moyo maintained that his party does not need any alliance with the Welshman Ncube led MDC and the People's Democratic Party (PDP) led by Tendai Biti.

"All of us should honestly look at the event of Saturday and reflect on it whether it does reflect the real MDC we have known for the past 17 years. It is clear that there are some gaps and therefore we need to begin as leadership to close those gaps. How can seven political parties attract such a paltry crowd?" sarcastically asked Moyo referring to the attendance at the alliance's launch.

Moyo argued that the alliance was undeservingly rewarding Ncube and Biti's parties at the expense of loyal MDC-T members whom he said have worked very hard for the growth of the party in the Matebeleland region.

"To our alliance partners, we must not give them what they do not have. People have worked so hard for this party since 1999. When the split occurred in 2005, Matebeleland was hard hit when Welshman Ncube left.

"The remaining cadres worked hard to revive the party to achieve this level of strength which we now have in the region and therefore you cannot just ignore and think that people will be happy to give away all the seats that they have worked hard to mobilise ," said Moyo.

The former Speaker of Parliament said despite their concerns, the three leaders will not quit the MDC-T as it has been largely speculated.

"It is imperative that we should sit down and have dialogue with the president (Morgan Tsvangirai). I want to assure all those who have supported the MDC for years and Zimbabweans in general that we are not going to split.

I am sure as leadership what we are raising has nothing to do with us wanting to move away.

"If really we wanted to move away, we were not going to write a letter trying to solicit for dialogue with the president," he said.

Moyo said the trio will continue to engage Tsvangirai over the issue.

"The way forward is for dialogue to continue between the senior leadership of the party, ourselves and the president. We have already put our concerns on the table.

"We have spoken to the president and went even further to reduce everything that we are concerned about to a paper which the president has including the letter that we wrote him," added Moyo.

According to Moyo, other party supporters from other provinces have also phoned to express their reservations about the alliance agreement.