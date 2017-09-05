4 September 2017

FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

Gambia: Salimatou Fatty Wins Continental Award

By Saikou Suwareh Jabai And Lamin W. Sanneh

Salimatou Fatty, the founder of Salimatou Foundation Education (SaFE) was this week announced among 100 Most Influential Young Africans. The award is an African Youth Award and it recognizes young achievers in various areas across the African continent.

This year's award is the 17th edition and Salimatou is the only Gambian among the awardees.

Expressing her feeling regarding milestone achievement, Miss Fatty revealed: "I feel overwhelmed and even more determined to do more in what I love to do and that is advocating for human rights and focusing on quality education and gender equity."

On how she made it to be among Africa's one hundred Most Influential Youth, Salimatou argued that she does not actually remember what she did differently from other youth to merit the award. However, she suggested that her commitment and effort towards achieving her agenda, is a possible factor.

"Well, I would not know what exactly I did that is different from others. All I do is advocate for quality education for all and gender equity using a participatory and all-inclusive approach. I put so much focus and effort in moving my agenda".

She said the award is an indication of her commitment to her goals and expressed delight that she is raising the country's flag higher.

She continued that the award and recognition will inevitably serve as a springboard that will propel her to the continental and global limelight. She believed that the award will enormously motivate her, too.

Finally, Salimatou had this message for her fellow Gambian youth:

"We need to believe in ourselves and know that we are all gifted differently. Shortcomings should not pull us down. Despite the obstacles we face along the road, we must remain committed to both our personal and collective goals".

