Gambia: Brikama United's Saho Signs Moroccan Deal

Gambian midfielder Sulayman Saho has signed a deal in Morocco, Foroyaa Sport can reveal.

The defensive Brikama United playmaker was out on a trial with Association Sportive des Forces Armees Royals (AS FAR), a club in the Moroccan top division.

Sulayman managed to impress coaches of the Royal Black Army during his audition but his transfer is pending an international clearance and work permit, Foroyaa Sport understands.

Saho, who'd donned the Brikama United' jersey for seasons, will be the sole Gambian to play in the Moroccan league next season after striker Yusupha Njie departed FUS Rabat for Portuguese top flight side Boavista on loan.

The youngster months ago had a trial with an unnamed Mozambican premier league but couldn't sign a deal there.