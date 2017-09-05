4 September 2017

FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

Gambian Footballer Racially Abused

By Sulayman Bah

A Gambian footballer was racially abused last week, it has emerged.

Macoumba Kandji was featuring for Inter-Tuku in their 4-2 defeat to Abdou Jammeh's former club RoPS in a Finnish premier league fixture when he got abused racially.

The 30-year-old forward, born to a Gambian mother, got hurled with racial slurs by the hosts team's fans.

It's not immediately clear whether the Finish A will open disciplinary action again RoPS for the behavior of their fans.

This is not the first time a Gambian player is being subjected to racial slurs.

Yankuba Ceesay was abused while he played for multiple times Estonian league winners Noome Kalju in 2014.

Hamza barry also had bananas thrown at him minutes after he grabbed an equalising goal for Croatian club Split two months ago.

