Photo: The Herald

National Assembly Speaker Jacob Mudenda (file photo).

MDC-TMP Jessie Majome has written to speaker of parliament Jacob Mudenda appealing for the recall of Amendment Number 1 which gives President Robert Mugabe the power to appoint judges.

The law permits Mugabe to appoint the chief justice, deputy chief justice and judge president.

Majome argues that the controversial Bill which is now awaiting the President's ascent was passed unconstitutionally amid glaring irregularities and miscount of votes.

She said the voting process was flawed as absent MPs were assumed to have voted in favour of the passage of the Bill while others were double counted.

"Ascribing seven votes to the Zanu PF yes vote to MPs who were not recorded as present on the day... ... which would yield 172 votes for yes which would still be a two thirds majority deficit of eight," read part of the letter.

"The long and short of these travesties is that Constitutional Amendment Bill No 1 did not pass with the 'affirmative votes of two thirds (180) of the membership of each House required by section 328(5) of the Constitution."

Majome said the Legal Committee was also deprived from accessing the written submissions and minutes from public hearings as required by section 328 subsection 5 of the constitution.

"As a member of the portfolio committee that considered the Bill I can confirm, as I did in the House that I and fellow committee members did not ever have sought the submissions despite repeated requests of them to be produced to the committee, neither were minutes of public hearings produced," said the lawyer whose legal brains contributed to the production of the constitution.

She added, "My respectful view is that the House will need to be recalled. I stand guided by your good office and therefore look forward to your response as to what urgent measures you will take to rescind the fatally flawed process of the purported passage of the Bill."

The Bill comes highly contested as opposition political parties and civil society organisations feel the amendment is retrogressive to judiciary independence and the rights of anti-establishment movements to justice.

If approved, the Bill marks the first patch on the four-year-old constitution whose alignment is yet to be completed. There have been indications that it will be challenged in courts.

Local think-tank Veritas said it may have been better to have re-committed the Bill for a recount of the votes than forwarding it to the President amid contestations that could result in court processes.

It highlighted the terms of the Bill affect the manner of appointment of the deputy chief justice which has been vacant since 27th March after Luke Malaba was promoted to chief justice following the death of Godfrey Chidyausiku.

"If the appointment were to go ahead in a situation of doubt over the Bill, the appointment could be contested and possibly invalidated," said the organisation.