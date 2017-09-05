Kenya: Olunga Bags Brace in Griona Debut

Griona FC striker Michael Ogada Olunga wants to be the first Kenyan to ever score in Spanish La Liga. The Kenyan international is in line to make his league debut on Sunday against Athletic Club at San Mames Barria Stadium in Bilbao.

Olunga announced his presence in Spain netting a brace in the team's 8-0 annihilation of lower tier side CF Ripoll on Monday night.

"I am pleased after scoring two goals on my debut. I thank the Lord and look forward to starting my work on Sunday," said Olunga, who was handed jersey number 14 at the club.

"I took the jersey with Olunga Ogada the name in remembrance of my late dad who was a football lover. I want to make him happy by becoming the first Kenyan to score in La Liga among many more achievements."

In the game, Girona went for the half time break leading 3-0 courtesy of Jonas Ramalho and Nigerian Ayoba Kayode strikes on the 16th, 27th and 45th minutes.

Marlos Moreno added the fourth in the 61st minute, before Olunga opened his account in the 70th minute and completed his brace two minutes later.

Moreno too got his name on the score sheet for the second time in the 73rd minute before Johan Mojica closed the scoring chapter 13 minutes to fulltime.