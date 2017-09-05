South Africa: Some of the Most Memorable Break-Ins to Rock SA

Several offices occupied by high profile South Africans have been broken into in recent months. In some cases, there appears to be glaring similarities where robbers have entered respective homes or offices, stealing documents and/or laptops and computers with sensitive information.

In most cases, valuable items had been left behind. Many remain unsolved.

Communications Minister Ayanda Dlodlo

September 2017: An intruder gained access into Dlodlo's home on September 4. The suspect was surprised by guards stationed at the house. He fled by jumping over a wall after seeing the police.

Dlodlo and her family were not harmed and nothing was reported missing. The police are investigating a case of housebreaking.

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane

September 2017: Mkhwebane's home was recently vandalised. Mkhwebane reportedly arrived at her home in Pretoria and found that one of her glass doors had been shattered with a brick.

Nothing was reported missing and nothing left behind, her spokesperson Cleopatra Mosana told the media at the time.

Mosana said the break-in followed a series of threats Mkhwebane had received since her CIEX Report into Absa and the Reserve Bank in June.

Hawks

July 2017: Computers were stolen from the Hawks head office at Silverton, Pretoria.

Hawks spokesperson Brigadier Hangwani Mulaudzi told eNCA that the thieves had broken down locked doors and stolen computers containing supply chain, human resources and finance documents.

National Prosecuting Authority

July 2017: Two prosecutors' laptops were reportedly stolen from the offices of the National Prosecuting Authority. The intruders gained access to the building via a fire escape and by climbing through a window which leads to the ladies' bathroom.

According to EWN, the prosecutors whose laptops were stolen in the robbery were handling the case in which controversial Hawks Brigadier Nyameka Xaba was a suspect in the alleged kidnapping of SARS employee Vlok Symington.

Pretoria Magistrate's Court

July 2017: The office of the chief public prosecutor in Pretoria was reportedly broken into. The suspects reportedly gained entry and headed straight to chief prosecutor, advocate Matric Luphondo's office in the Pretoria Magistrate's Court.

It is not clear what was stolen from the office.

Parliament

July 2017: A suspect reportedly broke into Parliament's seemingly secure precinct, ransacking an office and making off with a computer keyboard and a monitor.

Parliamentary spokesperson Moloto Mothapo told News24 that the break-in occurred in an office in the National Council of Provinces building, which overlooks Government Avenue. Documents stored in filing cabinets were found scattered over the office's floor when it was unlocked the next day.

SABC parliamentary offices

April 2017: The South African Broadcasting Corporation's parliamentary offices were reportedly broken into and laptops were stolen. At the time, the police found no evidence of forced entry.

According to a City Press report, journalists' laptops were targeted.

Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng

March 2017: Fifteen computers were stolen from the offices of the Chief Justice in Midrand. They were taken from the HR department and contained sensitive information about the country's judges.

Former Social Development DG

March 2017: Suspects entered the home of former department of social development director general, Zane Dangor.

Dangor told News24 that his daughter called him informing him that two vehicles had pulled up outside their Florida Park home in Johannesburg. The suspects grabbed the helper by her throat and pushed her out of the way.

Dangor's son fought off the men and locked himself in his room with his sister. They then called ADT security.

Nothing was stolen from the house. Dangor suspected that the invasion was a form of intimidation following his resignation from the department after a breakdown in relations with Minister Bathabile Dlamini during the Sassa debacle.

Former High Court Judge, Mabel Janson

2016: Suspects broke into former judge Mabel Janson's Pretoria home and demanded court files. The men reportedly forced open an exterior door and held Janson's helper at gunpoint. The men demanded the files.

One of the cases Janson was working on at the time included the dispute between SARS and EFF leader Julius Malema.

Helen Suzman Foundation

2016: Suspects reportedly held up an unarmed guard at the entrance to the premises in Johannesburg.

The men then forced the security guard to open the gate and drove their vehicle into the basement of the building. Once inside the building the men took computers and nothing else.

It was suspected that the robbery was as a result of the HSF had interdicting former Hawks boss Berning Ntlemeza.

