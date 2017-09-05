South Africa: Adendorff Worry for Blue Bulls

The Blue Bulls have a new injury concern with loose forward Shaun Adendorff struggling with a knee injury.

Adendorff was injured in last Friday's 44-42 win over Griquas and the injury was diagnosed as a Grade 1 MCL tear on Monday.

The Bulls' medical staff however expect the player to be ready for selection next week.

The Bulls have a bye this weekend, with their next scheduled match against the Golden Lions in Johannesburg on September 16.

The rest of the match-day squad that featured against Griquas remained injury-free.

Meanwhile, wing Travis Ismaiel and loose forward Boom Prinsloo are also making good progress with their respective rehabilitation programmes, while wing/centre Johnny Kotze will take part in selected team sessions this week as he makes his way back from a hip injury.

Source: Sport24