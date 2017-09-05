Kenya: Death Toll From Moi Girls Fire in Nairobi Rises to Nine

The death toll from the fire that razed a dormitory at Moi Girls High School, Nairobi has risen to nine.

Education Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i on Monday said one more girl who was fighting for her life at Nairobi Women’s Hospital succumbed to her injuries on Sunday.

The death of the student and leaves two students in the intensive care unit.

Dr Matiang’i added that all students in the school had been accounted for, dismissing notion that some students are unaccounted for.

“While at the school I directed that all students must only leave school in the company of their parents,” said Dr Matiang’i.

51 INJURED

During the Saturday fire incident, 51 students were injured and were taken to Nairobi Women’s Hospital with various degree of injuries.

A total of 40 students were treated and immediately discharged while 11 were admitted with three of them having serious injuries.

Eight students died on Saturday following the fire incident.

At the same time, Dr Matiang'i said the fire was an arson attack and not an accident, without giving more details.

SUSPECTS

Police, he said, are narrowing down on suspects in their investigations and action will be taken once they are complete.

The school’s parents association Chairman Charles Odhiambo said doctors will continue reviewing the conditions of students who are still admitted to hospital.

Mr Odhiambo said among those who were injured is the school guard who was bravely involved in the rescue activities.

“We wish to condole with the families who lost loved ones and the affected parents are receiving counselling at the school with the help of professional counsellors including Kenya Red cross,” said the chairman.

He went on, “The school’s management has been in touch with all the necessary arms of government and investigations are currently ongoing to establish the cause of the fire.”

Mr Odhiambo said the students in the affected dormitory lost all their belongings in the fire and the school will advise on the kind of help needed .