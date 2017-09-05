Kenya: Seems Huddah's Open Support for Uhuru is Not Going Down Too Well

Kenyan socialite Huddah Monroe has been on a meltdown after some unidentified people warned her that her public support for President Uhuru Kenyatta would hurt her business.

The socialite-turned-businesswoman is riding high with her popular lipstick line under Huddah cosmetics.

It is instructive to note that the lipstick are so popular that they sell out every so often.

But of late, Huddah, who has 1.1 million followers on Instagram, has been openly supporting the re-election the incumbent president.

It, now, appears that someone may have warned her of dire consequences, going by how divided Kenya is.

SUPPORT FOR UHURU

“You ' ll some clients if you post politics! SMH! It ' s 50% on any side I chose to post! I am not trying to capture everyone in the market. I am not trying to be Jesus!” retorted Huddah.

She also had a piece of advice and point of information to her advisers.

DO NOT TELL ME who I can support and who I can ' t! I am not even trying to get 100% of Kenyans to support my business! 70% of my business is not even in KENYA to start with! I am no PREACHER! I am a HUSTLER! I have survived this far and I can survive anywhere! Unfollow if you feel like I am not on your side!” she wrote.

“DONT take YOU ARE A BUSINESS WOMAN to stop me from posting my decision! TUHESHIMIANE na UJINGA pelekeni mbali! NONSENSE! AND I TURN OFF commenting so you can shove your opinions up you’re a******!”

It is not known if Huddah earns from declaring support for Mr Kenyatta on her Instagram, although people with such numbers don’t come cheap. She has, however, since deleted the posts.