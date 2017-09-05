Ethiopia: Govt Sets Hilton Free, Doubletree to Destine in Addis

This Hilton brand will be the capital's second after the five-decade old Hilton Addis

Following the government's decision to release its contractual commitments with Hilton not to operate other properties in Addis Abeba, TAFFBB Business PlC is going to bring DoubleTree Hotel by Hilton with 300 million Br investment.

Afro Hospitality Management & Support, a consultancy firm owned by Fisseha Asres, a hotel consultant who has worked in management positions in different hotels including Hilton Addis and Intercontinental Addis, negotiated the deal on behalf of the property developer TAFFBB.

"The process took seven months," said Fisseha. "After hearing of the possibility that the government would allow Hilton to manage another hotel in Addis Abeba, we started the negotiation."

The management deal is expected to be inked Monday, September 4, 2017, at Hilton Addis Hotel. The agreement will last for 25 years.

The property, which has reached 70pc completion, is located at Bole District on Cameron Avenue close to Bras Hospital. The 11-storey building, for which finishing works are currently being done, is expected to be finalized in 10 months and opens its door for service in June 2018.

The hotel lies on a 1,000sqm plot of land and has different facilities including restaurants, two bars, gym, spa and wellness centre, bank, gift shops, a total of 108 rooms and an area that can park up to 60 vehicles.

"We are working on the installation of equipment we imported from Europe," said Teka Asfaw, managing director of TAFBB PlC. Teka is currently the board chairman of Dashen Bank S.C and a legal attorney of Sheik Mohammed Al-Amoudi, board chairman and co-owner of MIDROC Group.

Teka and his spouse Fikermariam Belay established TAFBB Business five years ago. Teka owns 70pc share in the company whereas his spouse owns the remaining. The company aims to engage in 15 lines of businesses including hotel and resort, tour and travel, transport, agriculture and real estate.

ZIAS Architecture Engineering Professional Limited Liability Company (PLLC) made the design of the hotel. Daniel Assefa has established the company which headquarters in Reston, Virginia, in 2006. ZIAS is currently supervising the finishing works for Dashen Bank S.C's headquarters at a cost of 13 million Br.

The structural work of the hotel was executed by Al-Fish Construction, which was founded in December 2007 as a grade-one Building contractor. But Sisay Sebesibe Construction Company is currently working on the final stage of the construction.

"We are planning to expand the hotel to accommodate a swimming pool and ample parking lot," said Teka.

While the existing and the prominent Hilton Addis was opened in 1969 by the government of Ethiopia, the property developer and Hilton Worldwide agreed not to open another Hilton hotel in Ethiopia and Addis Abeba for 50 years.

But two year ago, the government allowed Hilton to use the brand outside of Addis in Hawassa and Bahir Dar. After this decision, Sunshine Group and Hilton Worldwide signed an agreement to open Hilton Hawassa. Currently, Sunshine is working on the design of Hilton Hawassa Resort & Spa.

The board of directors of the hotel, chaired by Yinager Dessie (PhD), chief of the National Planning Commission, under the rank of a minister, gave the permission to Hilton to manage another property with its brand two weeks ago.

The recent agreement will be the second Hilton brand to the capital and the third for the country. When Hotel becomes operational in June, next year, it will create 400 to 500 job opportunities.

DoubleTree Hotel by Hilton is one of the 15 brands under Hilton Worldwide, it manages 500 hotels with 119,000 rooms in 40 countries and territories in six continents as of May 2017.

Currently, there are six operational international brand hotels in the city while management deals for over 25 hotels were signed and the construction of these hotels is at different stages.

Radisson Blu, Sheraton, Marriot, Hilton, Wyndham and Golden Tulip are international brand hotels operating in the city.

The number of hotels in Addis Abeba has reached 1,129, increasing from 417 five years ago. The number of starred hotels also rose to 111 from 58 in the past half a decade.

"The opening of this hotel will benefit business travellers," said Kumneger Teketel, managing director of Ozzie Business & Hospitality Management Group, one of the consultancy firms that deal with international brands in the country. "It will also help Ethiopian Airlines to advance its services, as the hotel is located at a walking distance from the airport."