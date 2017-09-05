Ethiopia: What Does Not Kill the Banking System

column

Over the past twenty-plus years, the central bank, National Bank of Ethiopia (NBE), has thrice set the capital requirement banks are expected to meet.

In line with the revisions, all the 16 private banks have been striving to reach the capital level, which at its latest stands at two billion Birr. Few mid -sized banks have met this mark ahead of time, while many others, especially the small-sized ones, standing way off the minimum required capital base, appear to be in a rush to raise additional equity from the open market and meet the ruled capital base before the deadline, end of June 2020.

Raising more capital every year is contingent upon the sale of increased shares and the generous return shareholders receive from their equity investment in banks, at which point they will reinvest to build up the banks' capital. This demands the banks to earn a higher net profit and encourage new and existing shareholders to own more equity in the banks.

Presently, two older aged mid-sized banks namely, Awash and Wegagen, have capital bases exceeding the two billion Birr requirement. Three others - Dashen, Abyssinia and Nib - have moved their capital level closer to the requirement. United bank holds a capital fulfilling seventy five percent of the requirement. The rest ten small-cap banks have different capital levels ranging from 351 million Br to 1,168 million Br and are currently under enormous pressure to reach the acquired capital level.

Under such circumstances, when the regulatory body further requires the banks to hold a new higher capital level by a given timeline, banks with a lower capital base and a glacially growing capital may find it difficult to meet the requirement to ensure their sustainable growth in the future and remain fit for the financial services demanded by the growing economy and the public.

When the banks fail to hold a two billion Birr capital as required within the deadline, the NBE may then deploy the capital rule as a tool to compel the banks to merge and maintain a strong capital, building their balance sheets and increasing their size.

And in mulling over the likelihood of mergers in the Ethiopian banking system down the road before 2025, it is useful to examine and draw valuable lessons for a successful private banks consolidation in Ethiopia from the Nigerian banking history that underwent a similar episode in 2004.

The banking industry in Nigeria has undergone a sea of changes and transformation in policies and operations, extensive mergers and acquisitions, that were made possible with the coming of Charles Soludo (Prof.), as the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), in 2004.

Underlining the need for a strong capital base for banks, the reason for the failure of banks in the 1990s and early 2000s, the CBN announced on July 6, 2004, that the minimum capital base of banks in the county be ratcheted-up from two billion naira (15 million dollars in that time) to twenty five billion naira.

Subsequently, the banks were given one and half year to meet the new capital rule or have their licenses revoked if they fail to recapitalize within the specified deadline. So, as 89 deposit money banks failed to recapitalize as required, many of the small-cap banks merged with the relatively bigger banks, coming down to 25 banks overall.

The mergers were undertaken with preferred partners resulting in a new organization name, either by combining the names of the banks that had the largest share or dropping the name of the bank that owned less share and capital. In other words, the bigger bank's name superseded the new merged bank's name.

However, after the consolidation process, ten of the 25 deposit money banks developed grave financial conditions, which led to the removal of eight chief executive officers of the distressed banks. Members of their management teams were also replaced with new executive management, appointed by the CBN. The central bank then injected 620 billion naira into the affected banks as Tier 2 capital, money that will be paid back or is repayable.

Furthermore, after the deadline of 2005 for the merger consideration, some of the banks were found unsound and weak in performance. The distressed banks were subsequently acquired by more capitalized banks, which further brought down the banks number to 21, from the merged 25 banks.

Following the merger and acquisition exercise, though, the average capital adequacy ratio (CAR) of all banks rose to 17.12pc, signaling that the banks were adequately capitalized and financially sound.

In general, although neither the banking industry nor the regulatory bodies were adequately prepared to sustain and supervise the banking sector consolidation, it is believed that Nigeria has benefited a lot from the measure taken to consolidate the banks.

So, though mergers and acquisitions have their own problems, in the case of Nigerian banks, it is believed that the advantages outweighed the disadvantages, as strong and efficient banking system contributes greatly to a higher growth in the economy.

Now, when we come to the possibility of mergers in the Ethiopian banking system, the new higher capital rule the central bank is considering, higher than two billion Birr, makes banks' consolidation imminent in the industry in the near future. This is because some of the small-cap banks will find it very hard to grow their capital fast enough to reach two billion Birr in a mere two or three years, let alone meet a capital base requirement higher than this amount in the short term.

Moreover, in view of the government's strategy and objectives set for the banking sector by 2025, as seen from the experience of the Nigerian banks' consolidation process deadline, the banks may not continue to enjoy the usual five year timeline to reach the required capital level. This time around, the timeline for recapitalization may be shorter than five years, possibly two to three years.

The smaller banks operating with lower capital base will not only exhibit sluggish growth and expansion, they will also remain unfit for the banking business. Their growth and modernization may suffer due to lack of adequate capital to deploy.

They will, therefore, have trouble keeping up with mid-sized banks because developing the application, software or modern financial products that allow them to operate on the internet, smartphone, Automated Teller Machines (ATM) and point of sale (PoS) take time and huge investments in the financial technology revolution and fast growing mobile applications.

With a lower capital base, they may not have adequate resources to undertake such investments that involve substantial outlays. The increased operational expenses and regulatory costs could also become a hurdle to their long-term sustainable growth.

These challenges and the dynamic banking business environment they operate in underscores the need for the small-cap banks to consider a voluntary merger with a preferred bigger bank that would assume the assets and liabilities of the acquired bank on a going concern principle. It may, therefore, be in their best interest to consider merger and acquisition in the short term.

This, of course, will result in a recapitalized bank with a new name. For instance, if Enat Bank's suitable partner for the merger is to be Abyssinia Bank and the two banks are combined, their new name could be 'Abyssinia-Enat Bank', or another name that appropriately signals their original names. And, if Cooperative Bank of Oromia is to merge with Oromia International Bank, their new name can simply be 'Oromia Bank'.

Similarly, when Debub Bank coalesces with a bigger bank such as Nib International Bank, their new organization name could be Nib Bank. And when two small-cap banks such as Zemen and Abay merge, they may make up 'Zemen-Abay' or 'Abay-Zemen'.

Moreover, depending on the capital level required by the central bank and the set deadline to hold the ruled capital, the mid-sized banks may also be subject to the consolidation process, in the event they fail to meet the required capital within the specified time. In this case, if United Bank is to merge with Abyssinia Bank, a new bank called Abyssinia-United Bank may be formed.

As could be discerned from the experience of the Nigerian banks' consolidation and the mergers and acquisitions that have happened elsewhere in the world since the 1980's, mergers and acquisition have resulted in more efficient banking systems, bringing an enhanced contribution to a higher economic growth and development.

But, there are instances where mergers do not work and are not as profitable as expected. A variety of factors often get in the way of the success of mergers.

Poor management, a mismatch of corporate cultures and styles, a failure to take into account the customers' feeling and concerns, a lack of synchrony between the combining banks and the inability to move forward as a cohesive and effective competitor in the industry could impact the success of a merger.

So, to improve the opportunities for a desirable merger outcome, it is helpful for banks with the intent to grow through a merger to thoroughly evaluate their own financial conditions, track record of performance, strength and weaknesses of the markets they serve in and strategic objectives. This will help management and shareholders clarify whether a merger would assist to magnify each merger participant's strength and compensate for weakness.

Creation of a combined management team with capable managers from both acquiring and acquired banks that will direct, control and continually assess the quality of progress toward the consolidation of the two organizations into a single effective institution that satisfies the regulatory bodies could also help the chance for a successful merger.

Establishing a reporting and communication system among senior management, branch and line managers and staff that promotes a two-way communication of operational problems, ideas for improved technology and procedures are other ways that enable a merger to bring the intended result. When this is done, employees will feel involved in the merger, are convinced that their effort and initiative will be rewarded and develop the internal belief that they have a contribution to make towards the merger's final success.

Formation of communications channels for both employees and customers to promote understanding of why the merger was pursued and what the consequences are likely to be for both anxious customers and employees who may fear interruption of services, loss of jobs, higher service fees and the disappearance of familiar faces are also tools considered helpful for the success of the merger.

Last but not least, setting up customer advisory panels to evaluate the merged banks' public image, service and marketing effectiveness, efforts to recognize loyal and trusted customers and general helpfulness to customers can help the desired merger be on track and successful.

In conclusion, although the new capital rule and the banks consolidation process through mergers will be determined when the NBE announces its anticipated capital rules and policies, there is an absolute need for the private banks, be it mid or small-sized, to recognize that their long-term sustainability, efficiency, strength, ability to fend internal and external shocks and higher profitability will depend on their strong financial muscle, larger capital base and size.

And, as the regulatory body can require the banks at a certain time to hold the capital it deems necessary to become big and strong, and pull the capital rule as a trigger or instrument for banks consolidation, it is essential that they equip themselves with the management and workings of bank merger and acquisition process and get ready to embrace the imminent banks' consolidation action in the banking system.

Also, since mergers and acquisitions are not easy or do not always give the intended result, the regulatory bodies, be it the central bank or others, need to be sufficiently organized and prepared to guide, monitor and sustain the banks' consolidation action and process.

Writer With a Solid Background in Finance and Whose Identity Fortune Withheld Upon Request