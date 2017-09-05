Ethiopia: Top-Notch

Bank of Abyssinia (BoA), one of the country's 16 private commercial banks, inaugurated its second premium branch, Ras, on September 2, 2017. The new branch follows the suit of a similar type of 'priority' branch, Habesha Branch. Mulugeta Asmare , chief executive officer of BoA, Abduzemed Ibrahim (right-centre), owner and general manager of Glorious PlC, Getachew Teka (PhD) (left-centre), board member of BoA, and Meseret Taye , board chairman of BoA, were invited to the premises of the Bank's Head Office building, where Ras Branch is located.

Ras, which is the 240 branch for the bank, gives conventional banking services to customers like cash deposits and withdrawals, serves as contact of corporate credit for credit customers and onsite services for customers. It has an area of 1,000sqm, with 40 staff members and is projected to serve 500 customers a day. But what makes the branch unique is the special attention it will give to corporate customers, which will include, but not be limited to, professional advice on banking and business matters, priority service, personal offices for certain private discussions, free internet and telephone services and reservations for conference rooms. Zemen Bank was the first to break ground on premium bank branches, opening its first in 2008. Ever since, Commercial Bank of Ethiopia, Nib and Enat banks have done the same.

Ras branch cost BoA roughly two to three million Birr to set up at its head office, which in itself has cost 350 million Br. The 15-storey building was bought from Saca PlC, a sister company to Ayat S.C. Nonetheless, this is not much money for BoA, which is the third most profitable private bank in Ethiopia, with 801 million Br gross profit in the past fiscal year, next to Awash and Dashen banks. Next stop for BoA where corporate branches are concerned is upgrading the Bole Branch to premium level, from its current status of a conventional branch.