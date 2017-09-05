Ethiopia: "This Is a Government That Holds Democracy Is Not an Issue of Elections but an Existential Question"

Human Rights Watch is urging the Saudi government to halt its plan to expel hundreds of thousands of Ethiopian… Read more »

Abadula Gemeda, Speaker of the House of People's Representatives, at a discussion held with concerned parties about the lack of objective reporting in Ethiopia. the statement was made by the speaker to reinforce the need for a double standard to independent medias, as reporters could just as easily deter democracy as become detrimental to it.

