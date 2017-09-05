Ethiopia: Sabre, Et Ally to Techup

Saber agreed mainly to upgrade the airline's booking system with a cost of 62.5 million dollars

The national flag carrier Ethiopian Airlines Group has inked a seven-year contractual agreement with the US based global technology provider, Sabre Corporation, to upgrade the airline's booking system with a cost of 62.5 million dollars.

Essayas Weldemariam, managing director of international services at Ethiopian Airlines, and Dino Gelmetti, vice president of Sabre, signed the agreement at a ceremony in Sheraton Hotel on August 30, 2017.

The agreement, which is the third contract renewal between the duo, will enable the airlines' employees to get information about passengers from check-in point to the boarding gate, helping the carrier provide services suitable for travellers and raise customers' satisfaction.

Also, Sabre, using a system known as Mobile Concierge, assisted the airlines in solving specific issues, such as missed luggage and delay of each traveller during peak hours.

"Through the system, the airlines will be able to inform passengers of their lost baggage and solve problems without any complaints," said Greg Gilchrist, chief customer officer of Airlines Solution at Sabre.

Moreover, the system provided by Sabre allows the airlines to offer fully personalised pricing service for passengers. This technology, whose primary focus is on passenger's experiences, is expected to raise the revenue of the Airlines by 10pc, which stood at 2.3 billion dollars in the past year, according to Gelmetti.

"Leveraging the latest information technology and travel system solution is one of the pillars of our long-term growth plan, and consequently we have made significant investments in technology to create a seamless passenger experience," said Tewolde GebreMariam, CEO of the Group, which has been registering a record profit for the past seven years.

The Airline and Sabir have agreed to provide technology based customer service after the latter conducted a two-year long research on 2,000 travellers in March 2017. The research showed that 60pc of US and European travellers prefer to use African airlines. Comfort, boarding price and use of technology were found to be the main criteria for passengers in choosing African airlines.

The two parties agreement was, therefore, signed to develop this broad area of advantage in providing customer based technological services to attract travellers with a positive attitude towards African airlines, according to Gilchrist.

"The company has never been static as it always invests in new innovations, beyond just air crafts," said Zemendeh Nigatu, chairman of Fairfax Africa Fund LLC. "It will help the company to ensure profitability."

"Confidence in African airlines is at its peak, creating a golden opportunity for the continents air carriers to compete globally," stated Gelmetti, while explaining the findings of the research.

The system provided by Sabre, which is supposed to be implemented by the end of the coming year, is expected to raise Ethiopian Airline's competitiveness in the global arena, and change the fact that over 80pc of flights in Africa are carried out by non-African Airlines.

The relationship between Sabre, which serves more than 160 countries globally, and ET began 12 years ago when the former agreed to develop flight management support services for the latter. The system has been utilised by the airlines for over a decade to manage travel schedules efficiently.

Founded in 1945, EAL, which recently merged with Ethiopian Airports Enterprise, has more than 100 international passenger and cargo destinations across five continents including North America, South America, Africa, Middle East and Asia, making the airlines one of the biggest carriers in Africa.

Ethiopian is currently negotiating with the Nigerian government to manage Nigeria's national carrier, Arik Air.