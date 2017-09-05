Ethiopia: Ten Elevator Suppliers up for Tough Competition

Twelve interested bidders have submitted their documents, but only 10 of them were qualified for technical evaluation

Ten companies will compete in a technical evaluation for the supply of 338 elevators that will be used for the construction of middle-class condominium houses. This procurement will likely cost the Addis Ababa Savings & Houses Development Enterprise (AASHDE) about half a billion Birr.

During the technical evaluation last Thursday, 12 companies responded to the tender that was announced on June 20, 2017, in the English state daily The Ethiopian Herald newspaper under five lots.

The Enterprise invited companies to supply and install passenger lifts for condos that are seven to 18-storey, with and without basements. The technical evaluation was postponed twice before the recent opening.

Out of the 338 lifts, 20 lifts are for seven and twelve-storey condos, 74 for 10 and 13-storey condominiums, 68 for eight and 13-storey buildings with and without basements, 88 lifts for eight and 10-storey buildings and 88 for eight, 10, 13, and 18-storey buildings.

For all lots, only four of them submitted their documents, including China Communication Construction Company (CCCC), Tsemex Global Plc, DAN Lift Technology Plc and Jiangsu Xide Elevator Co. Ltd represented by Ethio Eagle.

ILGENLER Ins and Tracon Trading had competed for one lot. Sintec Ethiopia PlC and Dabe Engineering run for three lots, but the documents of Orchid Travis and Zing Miller were not opened for not fulfilling necessary criteria and packing the documents properly.

The Enterprise's bidding committee, which consisted of seven members, disqualified YHA and AITEC due to not submitting a sample and late submission of documents.

"Technically qualified companies will be announced within 20 days," said Fantaw Kebede, chairman of the bidding committee.

Two months ago, Commercial Bank of Ethiopia (CBE) drew a raffle for 972 housing units it received from the Enterprise. The raffle was made for 11,088 registered citizens who already paid the due payment in full saving within about 18 months.

These homes are located in 17 buildings of which 12 of them are located at Senga Tera, and the remaining are at Crown site. Of the buildings, all of which have elevators, 320 are for commercial purposes.

For the past four years, the Enterprise has been constructing middle-income houses in three phases at 13 sites. The Enterprise is constructing 371 buildings that have 39,229 units.

For these houses, a total of 168,000 people registered and are waiting to get the houses. The home buyers will pay the mortgage in five years time by saving a deposit every month at CBE.

The price and size of the houses was revised recently by the city administration and the CBE. The revision includes omitting the previously planned one bedroom unit houses and adding four bedroom units in the list.

Much like the Enterprise, Addis Ababa Construction & Housing Development Bureau also attempted to procure 302 elevators for lower-class condominiums through Public Procurement & Property Disposal Service (PPPDS) to build 130,000 houses across 15 sites.

The PPPDS awarded Xixi Unite Elevator Co. Ltd for the project but subsequently cancelled the award following complaints by the competing companies.