Ethiopia: U.S. Extends U.S.$169 Million to Ethiopia

The United States donated 91 million dollars for humanitarian aid and medicine supply for drought stricken areas.

The aid was announced following the visit by Mark Green, the new administrator of the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), who also met Prime Minister Hailemariam Dessalegn during his visit.

Ethiopia is one of the 12 countries which have been given due attention from Feed the Future programs, even though the Trump administration has proposed a cut in half of USAID's budget from one billion dollars to 500 million dollars, according to Green.

The United States gave the aid to Ethiopia as the country is passing through a series of droughts.

USAID has been providing funds to farmers, jobless Ethiopians to develop skills, the people to get a nutritional education and seed money for small scale businesses.