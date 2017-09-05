3 September 2017

Addis Fortune (Addis Ababa)

Ethiopia: Era Hedges to Construct 58 Roads

The Ethiopian Roads Authority (ERA) has announced it will start to construct and upgrade 58 road projects starting from this month at the cost of 45 billion Br.

These 58 roads have a total 3,171 km length and will be built in Oromia, Amhara, Southern Nations, Nationalities & Peoples', Tigray, Afar and Gambella regional states.

About 35 billion Br of the projects' total cost will be covered by the government budget, while the balance will be obtained from development finance lenders, according to Dereje Hailu, the Authority's communication director team leader.

The Authority had already concluded agreements with contractors to begin the construction of the road projects next month. The projects are expected to be finalised in three year time.

The roads will connect rural areas and will help farmers easily market agricultural products and improve other social services such as health.

Currently, the authority is building 14 706Km-long asphalt road projects in various parts of the country.

