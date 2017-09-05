Ethiopia: Shipping Executives' Arrest Signals Corruption Turmoil Far From Over

The arrest of the five executives makes the shipping giant the sixth institution to be involved in the corruption probe

The Federal Police Commission Crime Investigation Division has arrested five executives of the Ethiopian Shipping & Logistics Services Enterprise (ESLSE), adding them to the long list of suspects detained in relation to the recent grand corruption case.

Alemu Ambaye, deputy CEO of Shipping Services, Sisay Abaferda, deputy CEO for the Corporate Service, Desalegn Gebrehiwot, deputy CEO of Port & Terminal Services, Siraj Abdullahi, director of Plan & Business Development and Samuel Melaku, head of Finance are the officials taken into custody.

The commission arrested the officials on September 1, 2017, after conducting a long term investigation, according to a source from the Federal Attorney General (FAG).

But, the federal Police Commission refrained from disclosing the specific nature of the alleged crimes, citing the earliness of the case.

There will probably be more people that are going to be arrested in connection with this particular case, according to the Federal Police Commission.

Headed by the recently appointed CEO, Roba Megersa, the Enterprises' deputies have been reduced from four to one following the arrest, making Mesfin Tefera the only deputy that has not been detained.

Before the selection of Roba, Mesfin has been serving as an acting CEO of the company following the resignation of Ahmed Tusa, who was in the post for five years, in December 2016.

ESLSE, whose revenues stood at 10 billion Br in the first three-quarters of the past fiscal year, obtained its current structure after the merger of three state owned enterprises the Ethiopian Shipping Lines, the Ethiopian Maritime Transit Services, and Ethiopian Dry Ports Enterprise in 2012.

In the past six weeks, the Commission arrested over 60 individuals linked to allegations of corruption cases, including the five executives of the Enterprise.

The number has kept rising as the investigation continued to include more suspects each week since July 25, 2017, that was marked with the arrest of 34 officials, business people and brokers.

Ministry of Finance & Economic Corporation (MoFEC), Sugar Corporation, Ethiopian Roads Authority (ERA), Addis Abeba City Roads Authority (AACRA), as well as Addis Abeba Housing Development Project Office (AAHDPO), lost dozens of officials due to the corruption allegations.

Before the arrest of Shipping's executives, Solomon Genete, who has been a project supervisor in the Sugar Corporation, and Wendimagegnehu Tadese, from Tendaho Sugar factory, were the latest suspects in the corruption case.

However, no suspect has been charged yet as they are waiting for the conclusion of the police investigation. The Federal High Court, in its recent session held on August 31, 2017, gave a final order to the police to conclude the investigation in no more than 10 days.

Despite the urgency of the court for the conclusion of the investigation, the police still kept asking for additional days and extended investigation periods, citing the complexity of the case and the ability of the suspects to hide evidence.

A member of the police was even shot at while arresting one of the suspects, Yemane Girmay, according to the explanation given by the Commission on August 23, 2017

The courts next session will be held on August 4, 2017. It will review the files of the suspects from Tendaho and Metehara Sugar Projects.

Fasika Tadesse contributed to this story