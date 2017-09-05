3 September 2017

Addis Fortune (Addis Ababa)

Ethiopia: Authority Drafts Law to Tighten Driver's License Process

The Driver & Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA) has drafted a new regulation to regulate drivers, driving instructors and driving and mechanics training centres in the city. The regulation is already reviewed by the Federal Transport Authority (FTA).

Cutting period of training time, favours to certain people, insufficient training, sexual assault and bribery necessitated for the need of the new regulation, according to Tamriu Fufa, deputy manager of the Authority.

The regulation, which took close to two months, is drafted on the basis of a new proclamation tabled to the parliament two months ago.

FTA has sent its comments to the DVLA two weeks ago. However, the latter directed the former to wait for the approval of the new proclamation by the Parliament.

In the previous fiscal year, about 62,000 people received a driver's license, showing a 13.6pc rise compared with the 2015/16 fiscal year. Currently, there are more than a million driving license holders in Addis Abeba whereas the number of vehicles has already passed half a million, accounting for over 50pc of the country's car population.

