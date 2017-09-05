Ethiopia: Pagumen Tours Sets Out On Journey

The company will be operational in the very same month it derives its name from, Pagume

The newly established Pagumen Tour & Travel S.C is set to become operational with 8.5 million Br paid up, and 70 million Br subscribed, capital on September 7, 2017.

Named after the last month of the Ethiopian Calendar, the company plans to start operation in the 13th month of the nation, Pagume, which has five or six days depending on the year.

In September 2016, Pagumen received a green light from the Document Authentication & Registration Office (DARO) and a certificate from the Ministry of Culture & Tourism (MoCT) in March 2017 to provide various tour and travel services.

The company plans to engage in tour operation, ticketing, car rental and organising events. And as a long term plan, it targets to open lodges in tourist destination areas.

During its establishment by 38 shareholders, the company sold a minimum of 200 shares with a par value of 1,000. Currently, the company has 710 shareholders, who bought shares worth 70 million Br, of which half is not yet paid.

"The remaining 50pc will be paid before the end of September," said Gizachew Sisay, chairman of the board of directors which is composed of seven members.

Until September 26, 2017, the company availed 10,000 shares for public subscription with a minimum of 25 shares and a maximum of 3,200 shares.

Pagumen will commence production with three vehicles from a car rental service, and nine vehicles expected to be delivered in the next two months.

The company, headed by the CEO, Alemtsehay Meseret, formed a department that will ensure the safety and security of tourists using GPS system. It also created a research and development department that is tasked with searching for new attraction sites.

Pagumen has a plan to train the residents in the tourist attraction sites with a target of enabling them to benefit from the tourists, according to Derbe Sinegeorgious, one of the founding members of Pagume.

"In Israel, tourists never return home with the money they have brought, as there are many incentives created by the residents to spend," said Derbe.

"A huge capital alone will not make them successful rather they have to work on the basic elements," comments Kumneger Teketel, managing director of Ozzie Business & Hospitality Management Group.

Besides being capitalised, the owners of the company should have a dedicated human resource that is passionate about the job. It is also important to acquire a proper knowledge of the global market and technical expertise, according to Kumneger.

As of August 2017, there was 606 tour and travel companies certified by the MoCT.