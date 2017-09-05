Ethiopia: CBE's Labour Union Tops Fresh Blood Executives

The election brought nine new faces to executive positions

Labor union of the Commercial Bank of Ethiopia (CBE) elected nine executive members to serve in its general assembly for the next four years on August 31, 2017.

The electoral process brought Haymanot Lema as a president, Achamyeleh Alemu as a vice president and Markos Ayalew as a secretariat of the union, replacing the former president Seifu Yirdaw, his VP Abdulhakim Musema and Dawit Fikre, the secretariat.

The election process was held in CBE's Zague Building, in Lideta District, with the presence of Seifu Bogale, vice president of Human Resources at CBE.

As per the unions administrative regulation that was amended in 2014, the union formed a committee from the branches under the 15 districts of the bank on May 9, 2017, three months ahead of the election period.

Last week's general assembly involved all the 421 members, representatives of all districts and branches of the bank across the country. The union has about 33,000 members excluding employees of the bank with a managerial position.

In the first round, the attendees cast 27 candidates to run for membership in the union's executive position of president, vice president, secretary and general members of the executive. The top 27 candidates were chosen from an initial 100 nominees.

"This year, members were given a chance to nominate individuals they believed in, unlike the previous years' trend, which was random selection," said Getachew Jembere, chairperson of the election committee.

These 27 nominees campaigned for five minutes presenting their plans and what they will do if they are elected for the posts.

The number of the candidates was reduced to 18 by the second round election and to nine during the third round election.

Haymaonot, the new president, is a Know Your Customer (KYC) analyst at Semen Addis District, Gulele Branch, and has six years of experience. Achamyeleh, the new Vice President, has been an attorney of the Dessie Branch for the past five years.

"I will work to ensure housing schemes provided by the bank, salary and benefits package and will address the challenges of the workers," said Haimanot.

The 74-year old Bank has over 33,706 employees working in 1,222 branches in 15 districts. The bank had 16 million account holders and earned 14.6 billion Br gross profit from the 31.9 billion Br total revenue it generated during the recently ended fiscal year.

In 2010, CBE and its labour union were in dispute - over salary increments, bonuses, overtime payments and employee reshuffling - which reached its pick until things went back to normal after the Bank made salary adjustments.