Orphaned children of slain police officers must be looked after, minister of police Fikile Mbalula said after learning of the brutal killing of a female police officer on Monday.

Mbalula said as a nation, South Africans were indebted to the families of police men and women.

During the commemoration of 40 police officers killed on duty in the past financial year, Mbalula said he witnessed widows and children, who were now orphans, bidding farewell to their father or mothers.

"Therefore, the SAPS must look after their children by sending them to school. These children must never feel that they are orphans now that their parents are no more."

One such slain officer is Lieutenant Colonel Sibongile Vilakazi who was allegedly attacked by a female awaiting-trial prisoner during a routine cell visit at the KwaMhlanga Police Station in Mpumalanga on Saturday, September 2.

"Vilakazi walked into the cell to wake the prisoner, but she did not respond. The suspect then jumped onto the police officer, grabbed her by her hair and banged her head against the wall several times," the police ministry's office said.

Vilakazi managed to walk on her own, but collapsed immediately. The police member managed to call an ambulance and the paramedics unfortunately certified her dead at the scene.

"The death of Lieutenant Colonel Vilakazi is a normal state of affairs in our country. Those who have vowed to serve and protect, live side by side with death," Mbalula explained.

The suspect has previously been arrested for assaulting a police officer as well as malicious damage to property.

Spokesperson for the Police Ministry Vuyo Mhaga said, "It is not the first time that this suspect has attacked a police officer. She has also attacked police officials while they were trying to apprehend her brother for an assault case at their home."

Society must know that the killing of a police officer is a great blow in the quest to fight crime in South Africa. South Africans have a duty to protect the police, Mhanga said.

During the commemoration of fallen officers at the Union Buildings, Mbalula said that police will fight with "the agility of a cat", who has "an uncompromising spirit", EWN reported.

Source: News24