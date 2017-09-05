Kenya: Mandera Governor Roba's Election Challenged in Court

Nairobi Kenya — An election petition has been filed against Mandera Governor Ali Ibrahim Roba over electoral malpractices.

Poll loser Hassan Noor Hassan now seeks nullification of Roba's election on grounds that the gubernatorial race was not conducted in accordance with the law guiding the exercise.

In suit papers lodged Monday at Milimani Law Courts, Noor claims 'stranger's well known to Roba of Jubilee Party were deployed as presiding officers to oversee the election.

According to Noor, people who had been trained by the IEBC as were not posted and in their stead Returning Officer David Mark Ade decided to use strangers.

It is Noor's argument that results given by strangers cannot be relied on to determine the winner of the hotly contested gubernatorial race.

"It is apparent that the posting of strangers was deliberate to facilitate the electoral vices that took place," he claims.

The RO declared JP's Roba the winner of the gubernatorial race after garnering 71,890 against the petitioner's 63,003 of Economic Party Forum.

Through lawyer Tom Ojienda, Noor has gone on to say that presiding officers were deliberately delayed from reporting to their polling stations the day before elections to enable their replacement with the 'stranger's'.

"The acts of omission were rampant and fundamentally flawed making it completely impossible to determine whether the results as announced by the RO were the true accurate lawful results and a proper reflection of the will of the voters in specific polling stations ," argues Noor.

Also claimed, is that EFP agents were assaulted and chased away from various polling stations in the presence of police officers during the various stages of the voting exercise.