Kenya: State Premises in Nyandarua Under 24hr Police Surveillance

Police in Nyandarua have beefed up security at the National Cereals and Produce Board premises holding the electoral materials used in the August 8 General Election.

On Monday, area OCPD Wilson Kosgei said he was under instruction to ensure all government premises were under armed police surveillance.

"We are just being careful after the theft of county computers last week. Our CID department has made some promising progress and it is just a matter of time before we conclude the file, arrest and charge people in court," said the OCPD.

SURVEILLANCE

Speaking at a press briefing, Mr Kosgei said he has instructions from his superiors to extend the 24-hour police surveillance to other facilities including public hospitals and at Ol Kalou Dairy Company Limited where three thefts have taken place this year.

He said deployment to government offices will not compromise security in the area, saying the region had reasonable police officers to offer security to both citizens and meet the new directives.

Mr Kosgei said enhanced community policing is also at work, attributing the same to contained insecurity incidents.

He added that members of the public should not worry as there were enough police officers to ensure patrols and other traditional duties continue as usual.