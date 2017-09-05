Ethiopia: NBE Bills Not What They Seem Testifies Annual Report

column

I have read a piece in a number of Ethiopian newspapers about the discussion Prime Minister Hailemariam Desalegn had with the business community. In the conference, many issues were raised, from the recent anti-corruption campaign to the shortage of development financing, from taxes based on estimates to state intervention in the economy.

What caught my attention was the discomfort displayed by the Prime Minister when asked about reducing the 27pc gross loan disbursement private banks have been compelled to invest in National Bank of Ethiopia (NBE) bills. His unease with the issue was due to the fact that he believed the case was already settled. He even went as far as to accuse those asking the question of simply echoing the views of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), thereby painting the concerns of the business community as frivolous.

Whether the issue was initially raised by the IMF is beside the point though, because the case is far from closed. The NBE bills may have been analyzed on most of the familiar fronts, but different vantage points must be taken that are still highly relevant to the case, like the recently released figures that go against the rationale of the directive.

The justification for issuing a directive that compels private banks to buy the NBE bills which account for 27pc of their gross loan disbursements was that the funds could be channelled to Development Bank of Ethiopia (DBE) to be used for financing long term projects, which private banks are accused of purposefully avoiding.

But recently I was able to get a hold of a number of years' annual report for the NBE and DBE. The report that covers the enterprises' activities throughout the years concludes on June 30, 2016, which is the latest available for the public. The figures refute what many government officials are trying to tell us. They also plunge a dagger into the heart of the directive.

The annual report of NBE reveals that private Banks purchased NBE bonds amounting close to 43 billion Br by June 30, 2016. Out of this amount, 59.5pc, or 25.6 billion Br, was channelled to DBE. The rest 40.5pc, or 17,433.6 billion Br, lingered with NBE. Undoubtedly, the amount held by the latter is much higher at the moment when compared to previous years' trend.

During the early years of the directive, a huge proportion of the funds raised from private banks was sent over to DBE partly to help it redeem loans taken from Commercial Bank of Ethiopia (CBE). However, no later than 2013, the proportion began declining. It has plummeted to 59.5pc from 87.6pc over the past three years.

In the past couple of years, it seems that NBE has understood that channelling more money to DBE is flooding the bank with liquid resources that have no apparent use. So, it preferred to keep huge sums of money collected through the sale of bills with itself. This measure has incurred an enormous cost to the NBE. The NBE paid to private banks 1.265 billion Br in interest on bills, while earning 737.13 million Br from DBE. The interest payment accounts for 55.1pc, and 59.82pc in 2015, of its total interest expense.

DBE uses multiple sources for financing of its operation. The introduction of the directive has enabled DBE to secure huge funding. Currently, bonds sold to private banks through the NBE account for 51.7pc of its total financing and cost 3pc interest per annum. These monies were planned to be used for funding long term projects. Unfortunately, the data paints a very different picture.

Contrary to the rationale of the directive, DBE kept a big slice of its assets in low interest earning treasury bills. Out of its total assets of 49.476 billion Br as of June 30, 2016, 13.065 billion Br was invested in treasury bills. Six years ago, the amount employed for the purchase of treasury bills was significantly small.

The directive has flooded DBE with massive liquid resources, for which, it seems, there was no well-thought out financial plan. As a result, the money has been employed for the purchase of treasury bills. Investment in treasury bills has increased to 26.41pc, or 13.065 billion Br, of the total assets from 11.8pc, or 1.594 billion Br, over the past five years while loan to total assets ratio has dropped to 54.35pc from 72.54pc. Moreover, during 2016, an acquisition of Ethiopian government bonds worth almost 2.61 billion Br was made to drain away liquid resources.

Before the introduction of the directive, DBE was hugely dependent on CBE for financing. After the directive, CBE was relieved from this shackle and had its balance sheet bloated with treasury bills.

Prudent estimate attests that the central bank holds more than two-thirds of all private banks' funds that have been employed for the purchase of NBE bills and invested in treasury bills by DBE, which shows private banks indirectly financing the federal government. This is not the intention of the directive at all.

The funds collected from private banks through sell of bills are far more than the amount DBE needs as the figure testifies. The inference is that either DBE is not competent enough for managing such huge amounts of money or there is no market demand for long term funds. It is probably an indication of the failings of regulatory demand creation on long term finance.

On the other hand, private banks have shown remarkable competence in using their money. Tentative data from NBE reveals that private banks have used their resources efficiently for the fiscal year ended on June 30, 2017. They have increased their loan to deposits ratio above 70pc from 63pc chiefly as a result of the first batch of investment in bills were due for redemption in 2016, in spite of the fact that a huge chunk of their money was still held by the NBE. Other performance parameters also reveal success stories.

There is ample scope not only for reducing the rate that private banks are being subjected to invest in NBE bills but also for releasing the funds already held by the central bank as NBE and DBE are sitting on mountains of funds while private banks are in need of more cash.

The directive that compels private banks to allocate their sizeable resource for the purchase of NBE bills has proved that state-sanctioned resource allocation is breeding inefficiency and idleness in an industry where it is obvious demand-driven assignment of assets is successful.

Abdulmenan Mohammed (Abham2010@yahoo.co.UK), an Expert With Over 15 Years of Experience in Auditing and Finance in Ethiopia and the United Kingdom