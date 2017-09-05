Ethiopia: Five Gold Exchange Centres Break Ground

Ministry of Mines, Petroleum & Natural Resources (MoMPNR) has built five gold exchange centres in five regional states at a cost of one million Birr. The centres are expected to be operational this month.

The centres are built in Gambella, Benishangul Gumuz, Tigray, Southern Nations, Nationalities & Peoples' and Oromia regional states with the main aim of solving the problem in the gold market exchange.

During the recently concluded fiscal year, Ethiopia earned 231 million dollars from gold export, showing a 33.7pc decline during the previous year.

Unavailability of gold exchange centres near the gold production site is mentioned as the major reason for the decline of foreign exchange earning from gold. It also abated the illegal transaction of gold.