Ethiopia: Corporation to Build Ethanol Plant With U.S.$51 Million

Sugar Corporation, jointly with Germany's Eugen Schmitt Company, is set to build an ethanol plant at Wonji Shoa Sugar Factory at the cost of 51 million dollars.

The German company will have 83pc of the share, while the government of Ethiopia and the three other shareholders will take the remaining 14pc and three percent shares, respectively.

The first phase of the plant will be commenced next month and the second phase will be started next year, according to Gashaw Aychiluhim, corporate communications director of Sugar Corporation.

After being operational, the new ethanol plant will produce 60,000lt of ethanol per day using molasses, a by-product of sugar which is discharged from Wonji Shoa Sugar Factory.

Fincha and Metehara are the two sugar factories in Ethiopia that are currently producing ethanol from molasses.