Ethiopia Assumes Presidency of Council

Ethiopia assumes the presidency of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) on September 1, 2017. By this time, Ethiopia will consolidate the partnership between African Union (AU) and United Nations (UN) in the area of peace and security.

Ethiopia, in addition to leading the UNSC delegation, co-chairs the meeting together with the current chairperson of the African Union Peace & Security Council (AUPSC). The meeting will be held on September 7 and 8, 2017, at the AU headquarters in Addis Abeba.

The highlight of the meeting would be input for the high-level open debate on the reform of the United Nations Peacekeeping Operations to be chaired by Prime Minister Hailemariam Desalegn on September 20, 2017.

Ethiopia is known as the largest African contributor to UN peacekeeping forces and the second largest contributor in the world.

Ethiopia has participated as a two-year non-permanent member of the UNSC starting from January 2017, together with Bolivia, Kazakhstan, Sweden and Italy.

It has also served on the Council as an elected member two times from 1967 to 1968 and 1989 to 1990.