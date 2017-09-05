3 September 2017

Addis Fortune (Addis Ababa)

Ethiopia Assumes Presidency of Council

Tagged:

Related Topics

Ethiopia assumes the presidency of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) on September 1, 2017. By this time, Ethiopia will consolidate the partnership between African Union (AU) and United Nations (UN) in the area of peace and security.

Ethiopia, in addition to leading the UNSC delegation, co-chairs the meeting together with the current chairperson of the African Union Peace & Security Council (AUPSC). The meeting will be held on September 7 and 8, 2017, at the AU headquarters in Addis Abeba.

The highlight of the meeting would be input for the high-level open debate on the reform of the United Nations Peacekeeping Operations to be chaired by Prime Minister Hailemariam Desalegn on September 20, 2017.

Ethiopia is known as the largest African contributor to UN peacekeeping forces and the second largest contributor in the world.

Ethiopia has participated as a two-year non-permanent member of the UNSC starting from January 2017, together with Bolivia, Kazakhstan, Sweden and Italy.

It has also served on the Council as an elected member two times from 1967 to 1968 and 1989 to 1990.

Ethiopia

Rights Group Urges Saudis Not to Expel Ethiopians

Human Rights Watch is urging the Saudi government to halt its plan to expel hundreds of thousands of Ethiopian… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Addis Fortune. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.