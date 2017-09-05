3 September 2017

Addis Fortune (Addis Ababa)

Ethiopia: Omo Valley Attracts Zero Bidders

Tagged:

Related Topics

The state policy financer, Development Bank of Ethiopia (DBE), could not get any bidder during its recent attempt to sell Omo Valley Farm Cooperation, a 10,000ht cotton farm. The bid was meant to bag 166.5 million Br for the Bank.

Located in Hamer, Southern Nation, Nationalities and People' Region (SNNPR), Omo Valley has been owned by Turkish investors until it was foreclosed by the Bank.

Omo Valley is not the only company that failed to grab the attention of bidders. Four months ago, DBE tried to sell Condor Farms with a threshold price of 142.9 million Br but failed as no bidder showed up for the company. Elsie Addis and Dire Dawa textile factories also had the same fate like Omo.

Over the past five months, DBE announced various auctions although most did not manage to grab the attention of bidders. After observing such issues, the management of the Bank, headed by Getahun Nana, founded a new company with the aim of effectively administering unsold properties.

The central bank has already approved the establishment of the company,whose capital is 10 million Br.

Ethiopia

Rights Group Urges Saudis Not to Expel Ethiopians

Human Rights Watch is urging the Saudi government to halt its plan to expel hundreds of thousands of Ethiopian… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Addis Fortune. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.