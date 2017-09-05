Ethiopia: Study Underway to Upgrade Electric Power in 18 Towns

Ethiopian Electric Utility (EEU), under the stewardship of Gossaye Mengiste, has commissioned a feasibility study for a power upgrade and electric transmission line rehabilitation project in 18 urban towns.

The feasibility study is underway by the planning department of the EEU. The study was begun three weeks ago.

This project will be the fourth for EEU which is working on the same project in eight towns and Addis Abeba. The first project is transmission line rehabilitation in eight towns at the cost of 339 million Br.

The second project is in Addis Abeba and commissioned to maintain and upgrade the transmission lines in the capital with the cost of 162 million dollars. It was begun in October 2016 and has reached 69pc completion.

On the other hand, the third project for six towns is expected to start by the end of 2017, with a target of fully executing the project within a year.

This project will be tasked with fully sustaining the medium voltage lines, rehabilitating 60pc of the low voltage and maintaining 159 transformers.

For this project, the EEU has already secured 1.7 billion Br from International Development Association (IDA) and the government coffer.