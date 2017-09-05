Nigeria: Boko Haram Taunts Army - Your 40 Days Over but We're Still in Sambisa

Photo: Premium Times

Nigerian Army in Sambisa Forest

Boko Haram has taunted the Nigerian Army, saying it is celebrating Sallah in Sambisa forest after the 40-day ultimatum issued for the capturing of Abubakar Shekau, its leader.

In July, Tukur Buratai, Chief of Army Staff, had given a 40-day ultimatum to his men to either capture or kill Shekau. But the deadline passed without any success.

Shuaibu Moni, one of the commanders of the sect who was swapped with 82 Chibok girls in May, appeared in a video taunting the military and issuing threats to Nigerian authorities.

He said: "We have observed the Eid-el-Kabir prayers peacefully with our brothers, wives and children in Sambisa forest under the leadership of Abu-Muhammad -Ibn-Mahammad Abubakar Shekau.

"We thank Almighty Allah for sparing our lives to witness this very wonderful day and good state of health. We want to tell the infidels of the world, infidels in Nigeria and even small ants like Buhari and his attack dogs like Kukasheka and Buratai who gave 40-day ultimatum to kill our leader, Abubakar Shekau that here we are celebrating Sallah in Sambisa.

"I also want them to know that killing Shekau is not the end of us. With or without Shekau Boko Haram will remain. They should know we worship God and Shekau is only leading us on the path of service to the Lord."

"They should know that just as they are giving orders to their military to invade our camps; we are also waiting for Shekau's orders to invade their barracks, towns and cities at any giving time.

"I have said it before and you have seen what I have done. I am not making empty noise; I guess you know who is talking to you, this is 'Moni'. You have seen what we did in the university and the city of Maiduguri and other places."

"We mean everything we are saying, and you should wait we are coming after you. We will never dialogue with the government."