South Africa: Cape Town Police Officer Shot As Cellphone Robbers Nabbed

A Cape Town police officer is recovering from gunshot wounds he sustained after he and his colleagues closed in on a group of robbers who had stolen from a phone shop in a Table View mall, police said on Monday.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Novela Potelwa said the shop in the Bayside Mall on the West Coast was robbed by seven people at about 16:30 on Sunday.

The robbers drove off in a white van but when they realised that the police were after them, they jumped out and scattered in different directions.

A constable speeding after them on the R27, West Coast Road, was shot in the arm. But this did not stop police from catching one of the robbers and recovering two 9mm pistols.

Four more robbers were caught trying to hide in the usually quiet suburb of Sunningdale nearby, and a little later, a private security company rounded up another two.

Police recovered 30 cellphones taken during the robbery and seized the getaway vehicle.

The robbers will appear in court soon.

Provincial police commissioner Lieutenant-General Khombinkosi Jula commended the officers involved.

Source: News24