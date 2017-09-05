Cameroon: Anglophone Crisis - Rights Commission Salutes President's Appeasement Measures

Millions of school children have failed to show up for the start of the school year in Cameroon's English speaking… Read more »

On the 30th of August 2017, the president of the Republic, His Excellency Paul Biya, ordered competent authorities to comply with the discontinuance of proceedings pending before the Yaounde Military Tribunal against those arrested in relation to violence committed in recent months in the North West and South West Regions. The National Commission on Human Rights and Freedoms (NCHRF) welcomes this measure aimed at ensuring that our country remains "a land of peace, stability, concord and progress". The NCHRF calls on all competent authorities to fully and promptly respect this order and ensure the immediate release of those concerned. The NCHRF also calls for total cooperation by all those who ordered school interruption, court boycotts, ghost towns in view of effective resumption of schools, courts activities and socio-economic life in the North West and South West Regions, given that education, access to justice and freedom of trade and industry are fundamental human rights enshrined in the preamble to the constitution of 18 January, 1996 and various other regional and international instruments ratified by Cameroon. Lastly, the NCHRF strongly reiterates its recommendation to renounce all forms of violence and proceed with active permanent and constructive dialogue in the search of lasting solutions to the issues that prompted the crisis. Yaounde, the 31 August 2017 (s) Dr. Chemuta Divine Banda

