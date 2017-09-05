South Africa: Kwazulu-Natal Treasury Donates School Uniform to School Children

press release

HOD Simiso Magagula donates full school uniform to vulnerable school children.

A total of 565 orphaned and vulnerable primary school children from uMlazi, Malukazi, Isiphingo, Ezimbokodweni and Folweni areas temporarily forgot about their plight today as the Head of KZN Treasury, Simiso Magagula, made his last 250 instalment of full sets of school uniform at Thamela Primary School, U section uMlazi.

Magagula, who was returning to Thamela Primary School for the third time after his first visit late last year under the banner of Operation Sukuma Sakhe, was accompanied by local political leadership, school governing body and representatives from the department of Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs. Under Operation Sukuma Sakhe, Magagula is the HOD Champion of eThekwini.

According to Magagula, the objective of this intervention is to assist orphaned and vulnerable children from various schools.

"This is one way of dealing with poverty. We need these children to focus on their education without worrying about their appearance when among other children at school. This is also a way of encouraging them about the importance of education. We have been making these interventions in many schools, targeting similar children. We do this because we care and we want to build our future leaders through education," he said.

School Principal, Nana Masoka said her school is grateful for this much-needed donation. "Any investment in education is an investment in our future leaders. This donated uniform replaces the old one the kids used to wear. We will now focus on achieving good results and not worry about poor children who were without uniform".

This outreach, under the leadership of Magagula, promises to benefit more poor children in the future in various schools.

Issued by: KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Treasury